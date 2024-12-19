Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Mark Weinswig Sells 19,712 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,712 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $191,009.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,672.40. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mark Weinswig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 29th, Mark Weinswig sold 518 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $5,024.60.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Mark Weinswig sold 31,397 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $273,781.84.
Ouster Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OUST
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ouster by 280.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 62,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ouster by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ouster
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.