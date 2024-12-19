Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Mark Weinswig Sells 19,712 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,712 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $191,009.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,672.40. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Weinswig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Mark Weinswig sold 518 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $5,024.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Mark Weinswig sold 31,397 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $273,781.84.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ouster by 280.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 62,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ouster by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Further Reading

