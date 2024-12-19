Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.55 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 36.05 ($0.45). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 35.55 ($0.44), with a volume of 773,953 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £618.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,185.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02.
Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.
