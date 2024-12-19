Peter J. Thomson Purchases 80 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$239.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,148.42.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$237.43 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of C$187.40 and a 52 week high of C$243.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$232.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$229.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$251.00 to C$256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$197.50.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

