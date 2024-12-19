Peter J. Thomson Purchases 80 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$239.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,148.42.
Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$237.43 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of C$187.40 and a 52 week high of C$243.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$232.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$229.62.
Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRI
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thomson Reuters
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.