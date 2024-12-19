PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.14 and last traded at $95.11. 80,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 45,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.03.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.18.

Get PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 436,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,328,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.