Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 11,865 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,865 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $143,685.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,945,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,559,157.30. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,505 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $91,410.90.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,284 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301.84.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,881 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $47,309.39.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,558.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $150,908.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $104,529.81.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $20,152.40.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $63,771.42.

On Thursday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,728.88.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

MIO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 81,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,050. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $12.62.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 49.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 377,242 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,022 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

