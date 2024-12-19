Piper Sandler Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $127.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,037,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,283,961. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average of $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $465.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

