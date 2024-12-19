PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 183107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $933.44 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PLDT by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 392.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

