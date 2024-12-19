Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 11,254,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 43,247,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Plug Power Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 18.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 803,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

