Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given a C$100.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) received a C$100.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$103.11.

TSE:PBH traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$78.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$75.67 and a twelve month high of C$97.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.74.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johnny Ciampi purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$78.78 per share, with a total value of C$157,560.00. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

