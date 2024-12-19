PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $230.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $188.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.59.

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,356. This trade represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth $3,113,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in PTC by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

