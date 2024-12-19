Q1 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Issued By KeyCorp

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $3.68 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $580.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.88.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $525.81. 281,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,352. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $416.53 and a 52 week high of $537.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $482.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

