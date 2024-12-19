Q3 EPS Estimates for Mitek Systems Lowered by Analyst

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Mitek Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $43.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MITK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mitek Systems from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

MITK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.94. 271,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $505.47 million, a PE ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.12. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 25.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mitek Systems

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 6,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $56,433.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,581.94. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $41,304.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,684.88. This represents a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,699 shares of company stock valued at $152,140. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.