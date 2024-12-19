Q4 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Cut by KeyCorp

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.
Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE AXTA opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
