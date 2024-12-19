Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.58 and traded as low as C$32.05. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.49, with a volume of 28,376 shares.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.58.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

