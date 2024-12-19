RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.13, but opened at $56.00. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $59.81, with a volume of 132,458 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RICK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $511.84 million, a PE ratio of 109.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 460,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 14.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

