Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,769,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 1,804,845 shares.The stock last traded at $8.47 and had previously closed at $10.45.
Red Cat Stock Down 15.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $615.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
