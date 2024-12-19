Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $7.98. Red Cat shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 1,136,280 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $673.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
