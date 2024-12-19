Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

NASDAQ:RZLV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 7,548,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,236. Rezolve AI has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.08% of Rezolve AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.

