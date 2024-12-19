RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $450.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RH from $310.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.07.

Get RH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RH

RH Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $396.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 113.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 12 month low of $212.43 and a 12 month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $811.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total value of $707,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of RH by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 139.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.