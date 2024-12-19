RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Insider Helena Coles Buys 1,002 Shares

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) insider Helena Coles bought 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,996 ($25.09) per share, with a total value of £19,999.92 ($25,144.48).

RIT Capital Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

RIT Capital Partners stock opened at GBX 1,942 ($24.42) on Thursday. RIT Capital Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 1,698 ($21.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,030 ($25.52). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,876.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,851.12. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,198.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

