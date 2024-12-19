RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Insider Helena Coles Buys 1,002 Shares

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) insider Helena Coles bought 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,996 ($25.09) per share, with a total value of £19,999.92 ($25,144.48).
RIT Capital Partners Trading Up 2.5 %
RIT Capital Partners stock opened at GBX 1,942 ($24.42) on Thursday. RIT Capital Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 1,698 ($21.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,030 ($25.52). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,876.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,851.12. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,198.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.
About RIT Capital Partners
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RIT Capital Partners
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.