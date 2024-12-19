Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) vs. ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Head to Head Review

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 7.13% 9.58% 3.01% Root -1.56% -9.81% -1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICC and Root”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $92.54 million 0.79 $4.26 million $2.22 10.46 Root $1.04 billion 1.04 -$147.40 million ($1.23) -58.33

Risk and Volatility

ICC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ICC has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ICC and Root, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 0.00 Root 0 6 2 1 2.44

Root has a consensus price target of $59.13, indicating a potential downside of 17.60%. Given Root’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than ICC.

Summary

Root beats ICC on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. Root, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

