Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on BCE from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BCE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.32.

BCE stock opened at C$33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.21. BCE has a 1-year low of C$33.02 and a 1-year high of C$56.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.9975 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.58%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

