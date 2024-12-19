Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Dominic Phillips Sells 64,629 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 64,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,969,702.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 755,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,692,295.95. The trade was a 7.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Dominic Phillips sold 20,136 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $1,015,861.20.

On Friday, November 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 20,137 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $934,155.43.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 20,747 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $970,752.13.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.85 and a beta of 1.53. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Samsara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

