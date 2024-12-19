Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.89, but opened at $47.65. Sanofi shares last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 453,757 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,605,000 after buying an additional 2,306,286 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 938.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,972 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 28,890.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

