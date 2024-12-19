Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,092,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 2,018,554 shares.The stock last traded at $24.27 and had previously closed at $24.33.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,666,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494,209 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,032.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,049,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 710.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,260,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,919,000 after buying an additional 1,104,765 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after acquiring an additional 651,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 574,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,068,000 after acquiring an additional 552,011 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

