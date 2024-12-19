Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Performance

Shares of BVC traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 18.40 ($0.23). 27,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,416. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.06. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.76 ($0.31).

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

