Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Declines By 5.2%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:IEF opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.