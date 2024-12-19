Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Declines By 5.2%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

