Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NX

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Quanex Building Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. 103,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,960. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 65.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 69.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth $46,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

