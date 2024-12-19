Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMWB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Similarweb Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

Shares of Similarweb stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 160,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at $75,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Similarweb by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Similarweb by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Further Reading

