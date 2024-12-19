Simon T.P. Ridgway Buys 156,500 Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK) Stock

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) Director Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 156,500 shares of Rackla Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,432.50.

Simon T.P. Ridgway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 8,500 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$892.50.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Simon T.P. Ridgway purchased 89,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,565.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 100,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 94,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,460.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Simon T.P. Ridgway purchased 25,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$2,625.00.

Rackla Metals Stock Performance

CVE:RAK opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Rackla Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

