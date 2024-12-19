Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells $2,401,706.58 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total transaction of $2,401,706.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,210.16. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.67. The company had a trading volume of 371,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,540. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.84. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.89.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $2.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,848,000 after buying an additional 56,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,199,000 after buying an additional 69,590 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 942,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,424,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 907,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

