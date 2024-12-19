Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.54 ($24.52) and traded as high as €27.22 ($28.35). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €27.06 ($28.18), with a volume of 1,884,058 shares traded.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.56.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.