SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

MYMF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.