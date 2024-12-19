SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYCI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61. SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.