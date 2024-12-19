SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCL) Declares Dividend of $0.10

SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0969 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.