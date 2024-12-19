STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Acquires 23,000 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $559,590.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,848,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,947,192.23. The trade was a 0.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 53,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,296,840.00.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA opened at $24.26 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens raised STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 80.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 71,301 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Stories

