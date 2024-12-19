Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald Buys 10,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Stock

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2024

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNEGet Free Report) Director Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,600.00.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNE traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.12. 67,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,040. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.10 and a 12 month high of C$6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Bonterra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNE

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.