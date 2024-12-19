Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald Buys 10,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,600.00.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNE traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.12. 67,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,040. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.10 and a 12 month high of C$6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Bonterra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

