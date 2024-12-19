Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Down 28.6% – Here’s Why

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 28.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 105,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 559% from the average daily volume of 15,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Stellar AfricaGold Trading Down 28.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

