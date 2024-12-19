Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Down 28.6% – Should You Sell?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) shares fell 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 105,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 559% from the average session volume of 15,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

