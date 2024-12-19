Stifel Nicolaus Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $112.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. Evercore ISI increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $106.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.99. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 47.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

