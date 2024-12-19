StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance
AY opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 306.91%.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
