StockNews.com Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Hold

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,542. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,348.28. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 54,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $5,944,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,275,008. This represents a 52.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,651 shares of company stock valued at $10,628,452 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,356.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

