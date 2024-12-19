StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Purchases 3,100 Shares

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$12,547.56.
StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 14th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,930.00.
- On Thursday, October 31st, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 23,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.10.
CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$7.39.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
