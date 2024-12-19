Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $34.85. 20,529,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 83,563,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 61,071 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 164.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after buying an additional 93,569 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 921.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,084,000 after acquiring an additional 145,327 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

