Suzanne L. Helen Sells 4,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,731. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.28 and a 52 week high of $164.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 667,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

