Synovus Financial Corp Has $250,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 141,167 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 143.3% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 77,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $524,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.09. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

