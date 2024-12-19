Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.99 and its 200 day moving average is $171.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $127,904. This trade represents a 17.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $1,100,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,976.08. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock worth $2,136,277 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

