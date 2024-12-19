Tactical Advantage ETF Announces Dividend of $1.89 (NYSEARCA:FDAT)

Tactical Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:FDAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.89 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.
Tactical Advantage ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:FDAT opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Tactical Advantage ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.
About Tactical Advantage ETF
