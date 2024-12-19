TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$10,430.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Michael Robert Culbert sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total transaction of C$10,430.00.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$65.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$66.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.74. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$43.83 and a 52-week high of C$70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Joseph raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.77.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

