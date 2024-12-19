TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

TSI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 46,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,643. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

In related news, Director Andrew Tarica sold 10,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $54,858.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,599 shares of company stock worth $124,501. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

